Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.90

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 1875133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Hertz Global Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.