Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Gap Up to $21.84

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.84, but opened at $22.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 2,345,573 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.