HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Position Reduced by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,704 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,332,000 after buying an additional 207,014 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.59. 715,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.25. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DINO. Barclays began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

