HI Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.33 million and $161,670.56 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,936.07 or 1.00009060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012409 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00078103 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048743 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $165,316.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.