Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Trading Down 8.4%

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 7,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Highest Performances Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87.

Highest Performances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highest Performances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highest Performances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.