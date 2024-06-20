Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,750 ($34.94) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,225 ($28.27).
In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Riad Mishlawi purchased 736 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,979 ($25.15) per share, with a total value of £14,565.44 ($18,507.55). 30.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
