Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $356.30 and last traded at $353.40. Approximately 775,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,374,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.26 and a 200-day moving average of $351.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $350.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,384,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

