Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Acquires £149.09 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 877 ($11.14) per share, for a total transaction of £149.09 ($189.44).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON HWDN traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 888 ($11.28). The stock had a trading volume of 643,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,009. The company has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,927.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 890.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 842.54. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 605 ($7.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 937 ($11.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HWDN. Citigroup downgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.99) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.51) to GBX 680 ($8.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.69) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($12.83) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.82) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 873.33 ($11.10).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

