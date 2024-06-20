Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,024,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hubbell by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,267,000 after buying an additional 248,493 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 288,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,793,000 after purchasing an additional 245,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $387.74 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.41 and its 200-day moving average is $369.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

