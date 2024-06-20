Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,180 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for approximately 1.6% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308,032 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,498 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,848,000. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,489,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.88. 1,209,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,729. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

