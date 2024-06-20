Humanscape (HUM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $476,771.39

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $5.11 million and $476,771.39 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is hippocrat.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

