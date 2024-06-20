IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.19. 15,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,230. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $851.92 million, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in IMAX by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IMAX by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 58,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 314,742 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

