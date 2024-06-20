Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.05

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 94358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

