Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,100 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 837,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 431,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,398,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 844,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 226,500 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 181.8% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 329,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 212,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,105,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 199,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 402.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 158,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $236.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.44%.

(Get Free Report)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.