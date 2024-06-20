Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Shares Down 5.8%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 32,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 558,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Infobird Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

Institutional Trading of Infobird

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infobird stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Free Report) by 1,991.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,496 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Infobird worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

