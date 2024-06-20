Insider Buying: Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Webb purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($23,824.65).

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ECOR opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £186.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1,718.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. Ecora Resources PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.20 ($1.58).

Ecora Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECOR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

