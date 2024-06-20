Insider Buying: First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Buys $30,680.00 in Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $30,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,357.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First National Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. First National had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First National Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First National Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. First National’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First National

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,960 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First National worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company's stock.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

