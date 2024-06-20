Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) EVP Purchases $97,825.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Matador Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 13.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.