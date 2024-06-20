Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £299.52 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson bought 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.57) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($380.58).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Ben Thompson purchased 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £304.20 ($386.53).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 814 ($10.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £465.20 million, a PE ratio of 3,391.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 469.36 ($5.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 946 ($12.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 874.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 836.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

