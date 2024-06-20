Insider Buying: NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Insider Buys 30,163 Shares of Stock

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Evans bought 30,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,779.87 ($9,787.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 183.84 and a current ratio of 4.00.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%.

About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

