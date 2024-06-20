Insider Buying: NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) insider Paul Le Page purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($29,733.16).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NESF stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 77.10 ($0.98). 1,005,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,684. NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 70.30 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 100.80 ($1.28). The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £455.52 million, a PE ratio of 960.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.70.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

NextEnergy Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.71%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.