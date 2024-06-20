Insider Selling: Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Major Shareholder Sells $15,297.75 in Stock

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $15,297.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,746,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of ALRN stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.11. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ALRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
