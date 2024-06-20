Insider Selling: Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Major Shareholder Sells $15,297.75 in Stock

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $15,297.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,746,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.11. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALRN Free Report ) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

