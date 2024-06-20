Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CFO Sells $9,243,014.40 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

CHD opened at $109.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $3,188,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $10,142,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,804 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.