Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Sells $3,106,800.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,433,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,542,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $3,276,000.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CCOI opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The business had revenue of $266.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.975 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after acquiring an additional 876,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cogent Communications by 327.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 752,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,430,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $48,184,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,942,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

