Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells C$754,255.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.85, for a total transaction of C$754,255.00.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 billion.
Colliers International Group Increases Dividend
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Colliers International Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.