Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells C$754,255.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.85, for a total transaction of C$754,255.00.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 billion.

Colliers International Group Increases Dividend

Colliers International Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

