Insider Selling: Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Sells 9,969 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

