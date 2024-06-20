Insider Selling: Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Sells 159,720 Shares of Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $1,169,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,546,752 shares in the company, valued at $25,962,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.58.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.43%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -60.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.9% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 34,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 15.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GNL

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.