Insider Selling: Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Sells 159,720 Shares of Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $1,169,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,546,752 shares in the company, valued at $25,962,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Global Net Lease Price Performance
Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.58.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.43%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -60.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease
Analyst Ratings Changes
GNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
