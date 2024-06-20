Insider Selling: Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) VP Sells €60,962.34 in Stock

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of €10.03 ($10.78), for a total transaction of €60,962.34 ($65,550.90). Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125,878 shares in the company, valued at €1,262,556.34 ($1,357,587.46). The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IDR opened at €9.59 ($10.31) on Thursday. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of €4.48 ($4.82) and a twelve month high of €10.60 ($11.40). The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.18 million, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.06 ($0.06) by €0.11 ($0.12). The company had revenue of €5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €4.90 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.71% of Idaho Strategic Resources worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Featured Articles

