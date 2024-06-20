Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells $27,201.57 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $27,201.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49.

On Monday, April 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $20,882.84.

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Lantheus by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 62.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

