Insider Selling: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Sells 52,911 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 311,637 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 123,388 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 413,227 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 215,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Live Group

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.