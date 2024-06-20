Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $496,680.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $496,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,367 shares in the company, valued at $55,922,070.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 13th, Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,800.00.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $120.13 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.37.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million. Analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,709,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SiTime by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 136,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $12,662,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 155,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86,675 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

