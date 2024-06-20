Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells 94,090 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total transaction of C$6,934,433.00.

Shares of TSE WPM traded up C$1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$73.75. 690,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,034. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$52.15 and a 1 year high of C$78.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$74.07. The company has a market cap of C$33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of C$400.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.8465017 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 48.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

