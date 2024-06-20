Insider Selling: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Major Shareholder Sells $21,468.75 in Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $21,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,874,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,067,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ice Mountain Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 46,380 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,160.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36.

On Monday, April 22nd, Ice Mountain Llc sold 249,582 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $7,996,607.28.

On Friday, April 19th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 43,690 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $1,395,021.70.

On Monday, April 15th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 103,768 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $3,316,425.28.

On Thursday, April 11th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $39,380.60.

On Monday, April 8th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 49,828 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,597,983.96.

On Friday, April 5th, Ice Mountain Llc sold 50,172 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $1,614,534.96.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 52,646 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 142.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 333,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 195,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,853,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,968,000 after acquiring an additional 138,782 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ZWS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

