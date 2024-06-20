Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) Shares Down 9.6%

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 51,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 315,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock Down 12.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86.
Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($8.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Veterinary Partners
Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile
Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.
