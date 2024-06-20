Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) Shares Down 9.6%

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 51,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 315,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock Down 12.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($8.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspire Veterinary Partners stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IVP Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Inspire Veterinary Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

