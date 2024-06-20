Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Sells $299,940.00 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $196.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.89. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $298.95.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.