Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $16.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 948.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $305,590.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,213.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $305,590.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,242 shares of company stock valued at $592,058 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $140,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

