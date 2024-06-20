International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $174.10 and last traded at $173.16. Approximately 802,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,519,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.55.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.95. The stock has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

