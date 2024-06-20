Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 0.4% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $6.40 on Thursday, hitting $616.08. 1,839,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,901. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $615.39 and its 200 day moving average is $625.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.74 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The stock has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

