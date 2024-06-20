Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 28,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 23,188 shares.The stock last traded at $99.59 and had previously closed at $99.77.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.