Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 17,428 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 487% compared to the typical volume of 2,967 call options.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of XLC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,869. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $2,841,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.