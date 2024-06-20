Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106,804.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 262,760 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

