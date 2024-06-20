Iofina (LON:IOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.50

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.80 ($0.24), with a volume of 409286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Iofina in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05. The firm has a market cap of £36.07 million, a PE ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.94.

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

