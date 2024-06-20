IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) were up 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.15 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.85 ($0.40). Approximately 5,641,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,892,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.05 ($0.37).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.98. The stock has a market cap of £306.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1,061.67, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86.

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

