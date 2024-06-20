Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 273,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 53,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 895,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 207,756 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

IRWD stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $892.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

