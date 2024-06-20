iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Lowered by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,072,000 after acquiring an additional 986,942 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,585,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IEF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,866. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2764 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.