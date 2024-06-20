iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,010,000 after buying an additional 1,360,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,182,000 after buying an additional 1,543,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,355,117 shares. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

