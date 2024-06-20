iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.3% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $549.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,689,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,841. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29. The stock has a market cap of $473.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

