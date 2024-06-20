iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Mainsail Asset Management LLC

Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $624,000. jvl associates llc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 357,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287,747 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 21,999 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.50 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

