iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned approximately 0.56% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.80. 126,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

