iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,459. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $133.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.27 and its 200 day moving average is $122.95.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.